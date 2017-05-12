President Trump says if election were held now 'I would win by a lot more than I did on November 8'

President Donald Trump said he has seen new poll numbers that make clear if the presidential election were held now "I would win by a lot more than I did on November 8."

"And I think we're doing a great job," Trump said.

Trump's brash claims, which contradict recent public polls that show his already low approval ratings are falling even lower, came during an exclusive interview with NBC News at the White House.

"We had a group in the other day with poll numbers that were so good," Trump said in a clip that aired on the "TODAY" show Friday.

"That were so good, so strong, that if the election were held today, I would win by a lot more than I did on November 8," Trump told NBC's Lester Holt.

Trump did not identify the "group" that had those poll numbers.

When Holt asked if he missed campaigning in front of adoring crowds, Trump admitted, "I liked it."

But, he added, referring to being president, "I like this even more."

"I love the health care," Trump said of his efforts to replace Obamacare. "I love the process. I love the management of it. I love the governing of it."

"And I think we're doing a great job."

Trump won the presidency after receiving 304 votes in the Electoral College to 227 for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

However, in the popular vote nationally, Clinton received 2.86 million more votes than Republican Trump.

On Thursday, the new Quinnipiac University Poll found that just 36 percent of the public approves of Trump's performance as president, with 58 percent disapproving.

The poll last month found that Trump had a 40 percent approval rating.

Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, told TheHill.com, "There is no way to spin or sugarcoat these sagging numbers."

"[These] are red flags that the administration simply can't brush away," Malloy said.

The Gallup polling company in late April said Trump "averaged 41 percent job approval during his first quarter as president, 14 percentage points lower than any other president in Gallup's polling history," which dates to 1953.

"No president before Trump had an initial approval rating below 50 percent," Gallup said on April 20.

"His poor debut followed his subpar ratings on other measures during the presidential campaign and his presidential transition."