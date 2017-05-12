If you're looking for a simple plan to build your retirement savings, one of the world's most successful stock market investors has some clear advice.
"Consistently buy an S&P 500 low-cost index fund," Warren Buffett told CNBC's On The Money in an interview recently. "I think it's the thing that makes the most sense practically all of the time."
And he suggests staying the course, despite market fluctuations. "Keep buying it through thick and thin, and especially through thin," the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said with a laugh.
On Friday, stocks dipped on mixed economic data and poor results from major retailers. Buffett suggested investors should take gloomy news with a grain of salt, however.
"The temptation when you see bad headlines in newspapers is to say, well, maybe I should skip a year or something. Just keep buying," he said. "American business is going to do fine over time, so you know the investment universe is going to do very well."
As proof of the record of long term growth, the "Oracle of Omaha" remarked that the Dow Jones Industrial Average "went from 66 to 11,497 in one century," recalling the index's exact close at the end of 1999.
"And since that century has ended it's more or less doubled again," Buffett added. Last week, the Dow closed just shy of 21,000.