What it's like being an intern at Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX

Elon Musk is one of the most influential billionaires in Silicon Valley and a highly admired leader among other entrepreneurs. So having one of Musk's companies on your resume almost automatically makes it more impressive.

Landing the gig doesn't come easy though. Even for interns, the work is tough and the days are long.

But the pay is good: Tesla Motors interns make a median monthly pay of $4,480 and SpaceX interns make a median monthly pay of $4,080, according to jobs website Glassdoor. (Other Silicon Valley tech companies pay more. Facebook, for example, pays its interns an average of $8,000 per month.)

Here are anonymous firsthand accounts of what it's like to be an intern Tesla and Space X. The comments were submitted to jobs website, Glassdoor, and have been edited only for length and clarity.