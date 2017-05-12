"Considering our outlook for firmer economic activity amid disciplined supply, we believe the odds are in favor of higher commodity prices."

Average commodity returns are particularly strong during the later stages of an economic upswing, when our preferred metric, the OECD composite leading indicator, is improving but at a decelerating pace. This happens when economic growth reaches trend growth or rises above it. On the flip side, most return weakness for commodities occurs during stages when change in the indicator is negative and at a decelerating pace. This occurs when economic growth tends to be markedly below trend growth or contracting, and actual demand for commodities is weak.

Can this old pattern, which has weakened since 2012, re-emerge? We think it can, because conditions today are more favorable for greater supply discipline than in recent years. We make this call based on three main observations.

First, capital expenditure has dropped in the past three to four years. In the mining industry, it is down 40 percent from its 2013 peak, whereas in the energy sector, it has fallen more than 40 percent from its 2014 highs. These adjustments suggest that supply growth will be slow in the coming years. We see supply growth easing across base metals and bulk commodities.

The second factor to consider is China's greater focus on supply capacity in areas like steel, coal and aluminum. Additional pricing power is shifting toward the supply side in certain commodities thanks to China's enforcement of capacity adjustments and China-induced supply disruptions becoming an issue.

And lastly, OPEC is again managing crude oil supply. While allegations of cheating are an ongoing topic, key oil-producing countries indicated the need to work together to reduce elevated oil inventories in order to bring near-term stability to the market.

On the other hand, new projects are urgently needed to secure long-term supply and prevent global spare production capacity from plunging below 2 million barrels per day in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency. The limiting factor for OPEC remains U.S. shale supply, which we believe will cap prices in the $60-65 per barrel range for now.

Considering our constructive economic and constrained supply stance, energy and industrial metals should again fare best at the later stage of an economic upswing. In this context, precious metals should lag. Agriculture and livestock also show a traditionally positive profile in later stages. Nevertheless, in addition to oil prices, we caution that supply shifts remain the key driver of prices.

Commentary by Dominic Schnider, head of commodities at UBS Wealth Management, which oversees $1 trillion in invested assets. Follow UBS on Twitter @UBS.

For more insight from CNBC contributors, follow @CNBCopinion on Twitter.