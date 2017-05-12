Why Snap may find it difficult to ditch the chat and become a hardware company

Late last year, photo sharing platform Snap rebranded itself, ditching the "chat" and positing itself to investors as a hardware company touting $130 smart Spectacles – available by vending machine, of course.

But the company's first ever earnings report, published Thursday, disappointed investors. Its augmented reality and camera glasses made just over $8 million, a drop in the ocean of its $150 million revenue.

Following the news, Snap shares plummeted to roughly $17.50, their lowest since the company's initial public offering (IPO) in early March. According to Reuters, this wiped off more than $6 billion of its market value.

Facebook and its other platforms Instagram and Whatsapp have launched copycat offerings of Snap's main selling point – photos and videos that disappear from users' view after 24 hours.