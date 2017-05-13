4 books every new college grad needs to have on their shelf

After studying for several final exams and writing research papers, the last thing any college grad may want to do this summer is reach for another book.

But the transition from college to the "real world" can be difficult. In fact, research says that nearly 90 percent of millennials report experiencing a period of confusion and depression between age 20 and 30.

Finding inspiration in great books early on can be helpful, and a few titles in particular stand out as great resources for any recent graduate.

Here are 4 books that are sure to help grads begin to figure life out: