VISIT CNBC.COM

Make It New Grads

Make It New Grads

4 books every new college grad needs to have on their shelf

657568598
Getty Images

After studying for several final exams and writing research papers, the last thing any college grad may want to do this summer is reach for another book.

But the transition from college to the "real world" can be difficult. In fact, research says that nearly 90 percent of millennials report experiencing a period of confusion and depression between age 20 and 30.

Finding inspiration in great books early on can be helpful, and a few titles in particular stand out as great resources for any recent graduate.

Here are 4 books that are sure to help grads begin to figure life out:

1. "The Quarter Life Breakthrough" by Adam Poswolsky

At age 27, Adam Poswolsky was broke and unemployed. But after a lot of soul searching and hard work, he transformed his quarter-life crisis into success.

The book includes sections on how to channel your "FOMO," or fear of missing out, into action and how to determine whether graduate school is worth it.

It also details useful exercises for recent graduates, such as writing down your doubts and clarifying whether it's based on a fact or only a fear.

2. "What You're Really Meant to Do" by Robert Steven Kaplan

Written by Harvard Business School's Robert Steven Kaplan, this book encourages young people to stop striving to become somebody they're not and instead embrace their own natural talents.

"Each of us has unique skills and qualities that we bring to any situation," he writes. "Why, then, do we often try to mimic others and shoehorn ourselves into a cookie-cutter definition of success?"

The eight-chapter book takers readers through steps to figuring out they are and developing life goals.

3. "Make Your Bed" by Admiral William McRaven

This book, written by a former Navy SEAL, is the result of a commencement speech gone viral. McRaven, whose address to graduates at the University of Texas at Austin has been viewed more than 10 million times, shares 10 principles for living a better life.

The tips, which include making your bed every day, are practical yet surprisingly inspiring.

"If you can't do the little things right," McRaven writes, "you will never do the big things right."

4. "Lean In for Graduates" by Sheryl Sandberg

In a grad-focused edition of her iconic book, Sandberg gives tactical advice on how to take the next step in your life. The Facebook COO includes original chapters focused on finding your first job, negotiating your salary and other career topics.

Deepening and expanding the original audience for "Lean In, " the book also includes advice geared specifically towards women of color and millennial men.

"So please ask yourself: What would I do if I weren't afraid? And then go do it," Sandberg writes.

Check out the how a biography on Benjamin Franklin inspired Elon Musk.

Lessons to learn from Elon Musk's appreciation of Benjamin Franklin's biography
Lessons to learn from Elon Musk's appreciation of Benjamin Franklin's biography   

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...