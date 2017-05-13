How 'Great News' creator Tracey Wigfield got the inspiration for her new hit show

As a writer for shows like NBC's "30 Rock" and Hulu's "The Mindy Project," Tracey Wigfield has spent her fair share of time with comedy's most talented women. However, her most regular source of inspiration is her mom, Kathy.

"The idea of writing a show about my mother was kind of a thing I always wanted to do," Wigfield tells CNBC.

"My mom does funny stuff every day. Yesterday we were having a very serious conversation about something on FaceTime, and she couldn't stop eating a piece of pizza really close to the screen. Every day she does things that I'm like, 'This would be so funny if a character did it on a TV show.'"

With "Great News," which premiered last month on NBC and was picked up for a second season earlier this week, Wigfield has the opportunity to mine those daily experiences.

Though she maintains an appreciation for larger-than-life TV moms like Marie Barone (Doris Roberts) on CBS' "Everybody Loves Raymond" and Sylvia Fine (Renée Taylor) on CBS' "The Nanny," it was her own mother's frequent visits to the sets of shows that Wigfield wrote for that was the basis for "Great News."

Andrea Martin plays Carol, who becomes an intern at the dysfunctional daytime show where her daughter is a producer.