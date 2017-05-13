'Shark Tank' investors fight over idea a single mom financed with $40,000 meant for her retirement

Heather Stenlake is a divorced, single mom living in the Poconos of Pennsylvania with her two daughters. She put $40,000 of her retirement savings towards inventing and producing a sheer slip that holds up a bride's wedding gown. The slip allows a bride to pee without sullying her dress, or needing help to use the toilet.

It took Stenlake 15 years and a personal reinvention to go from having the idea to developing her product into a company. But Stenlake eventually found the confidence to launch her business: Once she did, her inspirational attitude won over the investors on hit reality show "Shark Tank." By the end of her pitch, which aired Friday night, Stenlake had multiple sharks clamoring to invest in her business, the Bridal Buddy.