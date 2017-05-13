How this mom turned $775 into a $65 million company in only 5 years

The Cambridge Satchel Company is born

By 2008, Deane, who was at various times an accountant, stay-at-home mom and university employee, had a simple plan to launch a business; it started with tea in the kitchen. "I thought, obviously, what you do is you go home, and if you are British, you have a cup of tea, and you put the computer on in the kitchen and you get excel up," she says.

As she was brainstorming business ideas, Deane zeroed in on her frustration with the poor quality of school backpacks for her children. When she had gone looking for a traditional satchel, she couldn't find one.

"I am outraged, properly outraged, because the satchel is the most British bag you can ever imagine, everybody had a satchel at school. Nobody was making them. Nobody was making satchels in Britain," she says.

So Deane decided she would be the one to start making quality satchels. "I am really really lucky because I am a very awkward person and so I tend to get really irritated when things don't work properly," she says.