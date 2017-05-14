Stocks in Asia gain despite protectionism concerns, North Korean missile launch, cyberattacks

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index sank declined 0.18 percent. The Kospi shrugged off North Korea's latest missile launch and reversed earlier losses to trade 0.39 percent higher. The S&P/AX 200 did likewise and was up 0.08 percent.

Markets in greater China were also in the green. The Hang Seng Index gained 0.56 percent. The Shanghai Composite added 0.26 percent and the Shenzhen Composite was higher by 0.461 percent.

Miner BHP Billiton is expected to unveil plans to unlock greater value from its shale assets after hedge fund Elliott Management urged the company to restructure last month, Reuters said. The company also dropped the "Billiton" in its name as part of a rebranding exercise. BHP shares fell 0.36 percent.

Also in Australia, Fairfax Media was reportedly offered A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) by TPG Capital Management for the entire company. An earlier bid by TPG had only targeted Fairfax's main newspapers and property listings arm. Fairfax shares surged 7.24 percent on the news.

Troubled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba said it was contemplating the release of provisional results even if it does not receive approval from auditors. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's deadline for reporting earnings for the year ending March is May 15. Toshiba shares jumped 3.83 percent.

Over in Singapore, shares of Genting Singapore soared 6.02 percent after the company reported that Q1 profits were 16.7 times higher on year. Nomura analysts Tushar Mohata and Alpa Aggarwal reiterated their "Buy" call on the stock in a note, adding that they expected Genting shares to re-rate before companies begin tendering bids to open integrated resorts in Japan.

Oil prices were steady after settling higher in the last session on renewed OPEC output cut hopes. Brent crude futures were up 0.04 percent at $50.86 a barrel and U.S. crude gained 0.08 percent to trade at $47.88.

In currency news, the dollar gained slightly against a basket of rival currencies at 99.256 after slipping last Friday. Weakness in the dollar was a result of weaker-than-expected economic data out of the U.S. last week. The dollar was also stronger against the yen, with the greenback fetching 113.39. Dollar/yen had breached the 114 level last week.

Economic data expected today includes April industrial production and retail sales out of China at 10:00 am HK/SIN. India will also report trade numbers for April at 8:30 pm.

Stateside, equities closed mixed last Friday after economic data proved to be a mixed bag, and on the back of the drop in retails stocks.