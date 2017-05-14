The market this week: Why you should be watching retail, the trade everyone's in love with —and more

The retail rebound had reverberations around Wall Street. Economists upped their projections for the second quarter, and it now looks like GDP could gain somewhere in the 3.5 percent range after a lousy 0.7-percent rise in the first quarter.

Curiously, traders bailed out of retail stocks Friday, with the sector stumbling 1.8 percent, thanks largely to a plunge by JCPenney. So investors need to be leery of individual stocks that will suffer under various pressures. But as a whole, it looks like the worries about store receipts were overdone.

For the week ahead: Keep an eye on some of other reports that come out. This week features readings on manufacturing (Monday and Thursday) and housing (Tuesday). Good indicators across the board would confirm better times ahead.

And by better times, we mean that the stock market, despite multiple predictions of that ever-present correction right around the corner, can keep climbing.