The market this week: Why you should be watching retail, the trade everyone's in love with —and more

Hedge fund magnate Ray Dalio worries that there are too many danger signs out there to be confident.
Specifically, he cites peaking growth, high debt levels, impotent central bank policies, and social and political conflicts that could worsen.
The conflicts, though, have been going on all year. No matter how bad things get in Washington, nobody seems to care — at least in the investing community.
Speaking of conflicts and Washington, President Donald Trump is taking a road trip this week. Among the scheduled stops are Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican where he'll be speaking with Pope Francis.
The president's first real foreign tour since taking office poses any number of impactful events for investors. Definitely worth watching.