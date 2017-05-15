Part of Israel's reality is its security situation, which means most people spend time in the army and has also spurred the development of military and security oriented technologies. Several army units are famed for spewing out veterans that go on to begin high-tech start-ups. These include the now-famed military intelligence Unit 8200 that focuses on issues such as cybersecurity and is an equivalent of the U.S. National Security Agency. But who has heard of Unit 9900 that deals with satellite intelligence? Then there's a plethora of hallowed Israeli science education centers, such as the Technion in Haifa and the Weizmann Institute in Rehovot as well as Tel Aviv University, Hebrew University and Ben Gurion University. On the one hand, Israel last year spent more on R&D (research and development) as a percentage of GDP (gross domestic product) than any other country in the world, just edging out South Korea. On the other hand, its high-tech sector is worried about declining numbers of pupils following technology oriented high-school trajectories.