8 ways managers are using screens to keep you engaged at work

Here's a counterintuitive idea for increasing engagement in the modern workplace: Make your office space more like a video game or a social media network.



It's not as crazy as it sounds. Companies must rethink how they connect with staff, or risk unacceptable organizational churn. Managers know their workers - especially millennials - are not engaged at the office, and all too often are more engaged with their own phones than your customers.



Here's a number that strikes fear in the heart of today's executives: Only 32.2% of American workers say they are engaged at work and only one in five feel managed in a way that motivates them to do great work, according to Gallup's annual State of the American Workforce report.

For smart employers, that's a big wake-up call. One thing we are seeing many companies doing is trying to recapture the attention of young workers — millennials that will make up half the workforce by 2020 and the Gen Z generation born in 1996 or later — by surrounding them with dynamic content on screens to make work more like the social media and video games they love.



In the past, HR professionals always stressed the need to keep home and office life separate, but the best employee engagement today actually blurs the line between personal and professional life. Done correctly, information display panels gamify the work environment, and create new social connections.



Here are eight ways employers are displaying data in an effort to keep employees engaged: