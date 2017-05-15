After-hours buzz: VIPS, SHLD, TRVG, & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Monday:

U.S.-listed shares of Vipshop rose nearly 2 percent in extended trade on Monday after the company reported first-quarter earnings. The China-based company posted EPS of 1.31 RMB per share on revenue of 15.95 billion RMB. Analysts had expected EPS of 1.23 RMB on revenue of 15.60 billion RMB.

Sears shares were up 1 percent after the company's CEO Eddie Lampert took "a stand." Lampert wrote a blog post on Monday defending the retailer after some of its vendors sought to "make themselves a better deal," with the CEO singling out vendor One World in particular.

Shares of Trivago were up nearly 1 percent after the company reported first-quarter earnings. The hotel booking company posted earnings of 2 euro cents per share, as expected by a consensus of Thomson Reuters analysts. Trivago beat on the top line, reporting 267.6 million euros in revenue. Analysts had expected revenue of 250.7 million euros.

La Quinta shares were down as much as 1 percent after the Texas-based company said it is prepared to explore a sale. The hotel operator is looking to spin off the real estate side of its business into a REIT or real estate investment trust.