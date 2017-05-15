Angela Merkel’s hold on Germany tightens following key state victory

Angela Merkel is widely tipped to secure a fourth term as German Chancellor after her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) defeated the Social Democrats (SPD) in a key state election on Sunday.

Preliminary results for the regional run-off in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, indicate that the CDU secured 33 percent of votes to the SPD's 31.2 percent in a vote which is largely seen as a bellwether for the country's upcoming federal election on September 24.

The SPD's vote is thought to be down by 8.6 percent since the last election in 2012, while the CDU is up by almost the same amount.

The CDU's victory serves a bitter blow to Merkel's chief opponent Martin Schulz, leader of the SPD, who had hoped a win in his hometown would boost his chances of unseating the German premier who has held a 12-year stronghold over the EU's largest economy.

Schulz had enjoyed a rapid rise in popularity this year and was once considered a strong contender to Merkel's continued dominance. However, Sunday's loss points to the waning support for the opposition party.

North-Rhine Westphalia, home to 13 million people or one-fifth of Germany's voting population has been governed by a coalition of the SPD and Green party since 2010.