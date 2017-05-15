Futures point to mixed start for Asia following 2% jump in oil prices; dollar softer

Over in the U.S., equities rose more than 0.4 percent across the board, with energy stocks contributing to the gains in the S&P 500. The S&P finished the session 0.48 percent or 11.42 points higher at 2,402.32 while gains in large cap tech and cybersecurity stocks caused the Nasdaq to rise 0.46 percent or 28.44 points to finish at 6,149.67.

Investors were also focused on a Washington Post report that President Donald Trump divulged highly classified information during his meeting with Russian officials last week.

Officials told the Post that the information was incredibly sensitive and that its exposure endangers the relationship with an ally, which had not approved sharing the information with Russia. This ally, officials told the Post, "has access to the inner workings of the Islamic State."

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of foreign currencies, sank to trade at 98.879. It had traded at levels around the 99 handle last week. This was primarily due to the strength in the euro, which rose for a third consecutive session to trade at $1.0977, higher than levels around $1.08 seen last week.

The greenback gained against the yen after three straight sessions of losses, last trading at 113.66. Meanwhile, the Aussie strengthened against the dollar to trade at $0.7416. The Aussie had touched a near four-month low in last week due to weaker commodity prices.

In economic news, minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) May meeting are expected at 9:30 am HK/SIN. A deluge of data from Europe is also expected during the European trading day, with the U.K. reporting CPI and PPI figures and Europe releasing Q1 GDP data at 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm respectively.