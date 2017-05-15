Billionaire investor Chris Sacca’s best advice for grads is the same advice he gives himself

This is how millennials can catch up to the boomer generation Wednesday, 18 Jan 2017 | 1:06 PM ET | 00:56

Says Sacca: "When you're a kid, your parents not only have your best interests at heart but they also kinda know your goals. You haven't had a lot of time to put together your own goals yet.

"As you start to grow up, your teachers probably have that kind of figured out too. They start to identify your passions. They've got your best interests at heart. Your coaches are looking out for you, your professors in college.

"But by the time you leave college," says Sacca, "as much as you may be surrounded by well-intentioned people, nobody knows your scorecard and what actually matters to you, and the things that are going to make you happiest and most fulfilled.

"Nobody else is looking out for that," he explains.

That's been Sacca's personal experience. He says that the more you become successful at something — like he was as a VC — and the more you build a brand, the more inertia develops around that. He warns twenty-somethings not to forget or ignore the other things they're passionate about or good at or even just want to try.

Don't let anyone put you in a box, advises Sacca.

The investor is trying to follow his own advice. He is moving on in his career to other things he cares about, like being a political activist and philanthropist.

Look for more exclusive pieces of advice from icons like Melinda Gates, Dave Ramsey and others over the next few weeks.

