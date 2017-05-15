Hackers have stolen a Disney movie for ransom, CEO Bob Iger reportedly says

Hackers have stolen a Disney movie for a ransom – but the company is refusing to give in, according to CEO Bob Iger.

Iger made the comments to ABC employees during a company meeting in New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The hackers told the company they will release the first five minutes of the movie and then in 20-minute segments if the media company does not pay the fee via bitcoin.

The name of the film was not disclosed, nor how much the hackers wanted. The studio has two big films slated for this summer, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" and "Cars 3."

The news follows a report that hackers stole 10 episodes the upcoming "Orange is the New Black" season from Netflix. The cybercriminals uploaded the episodes after Netflix refused to pay a ransom as well. A Twitter user who goes by thedarkoverlord claimed to be behind the Netflix attack, and said he had more movies and titles from other media companies.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.