    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Buy Starbucks because it's a 'one-of-a-kind' company, Deustche Bank says

    StarBucks Coffee opens a new store on Florianska street in Krakow, Poland on 8 April, 2017.
    Beata Zawrzel | NurPhoto | Getty Images

    Investors should buy Starbucks because its menu improvements and technology investments will drive future sales higher, according to Deutsche Bank, which raised its rating for the coffee chain to buy from hold.

    "Starbucks remains largely a one-of-a-kind company … Recent U.S. SSS [same-store sales] improvements, refocused operations and the prospects for the coming years gives us reasons to be optimistic about the long-term story," analyst Brett Levy wrote in a note to clients Monday. "Starbucks remains a standout operator and performer that should separate itself from its peers through ongoing menu innovation, its technology initiatives, and a focusing on the in-store experience, in our opinion."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    SBUX
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...