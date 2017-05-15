Cramer Remix: Why China may have just beaten Washington

It's no secret that merger and acquisition activity has been a key to Zoetis' rise. The animal health giant is a high taxpayer, and CEO Juan Ramon Alaix said that if lawmakers in Washington pass corporate tax reform, the company would not slow its takeover streak.

"We still have opportunities to bring new companies in the core business, but also in the complimentary, diagnostics or genetics or biodevices," he told Cramer on Monday, touting the company's recent acquisitions of Nexvet, Pharmaq, and Scandinavian Micro Biodevices.

Spending on takeovers would, however, come second to investing in the business by way of research and development, manufacturing, and commercial initiatives, Alaix said, adding that any additional cash would be returned to shareholders via dividends or share buybacks.

Cramer also sat down with Magellan Midstream Partners Chairman, President and CEO Michael Mears to hear about developments in the oil transport space, especially under an energy-friendly administration.

"As light oil production grows in this country, it's going to overwhelm the capacity of U.S. refiners to consumer light oil. And the oil coming out of the Permian [Basin] in particular is getting lighter and lighter. That oil has to go to the export market, so it's giving us opportunities to build infrastructure," Mears told Cramer on Monday.

And as those U.S.-based players ramp up production, Mears said his business sees three paths for growth.

"One of those is additional crude oil pipelines. We're looking at expanding out of the Permian [Basin] down to Corpus Christi. The other area is crude oil exports. We're building a facility in the Houston area called Seabrook Logistics for crude oil exports and we're looking to grow that in Corpus Christi. And the third is really refined products exports, which we don't talk about as much, but as we have so much abundance of cheap crude in this country, refiners are going to continue to run and they're going to export that," Mears explained.