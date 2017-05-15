Cramer Remix: Why China may have just beaten Washington

With another round of retailers gearing up to release earnings, Cramer looked back at some of the sector's latest reports to see if they are really as bleak as their stock movements suggest.
"If you take a second look at the crucial reports from Macy's, Kohl's, Nordstrom [and JC] Penney, you find things that you can like about these, even as none of them truly stands out as must-own stocks," the "Mad Money" host said, turning to Macy's first to prove his point.
Though the market responded accordingly to Macy's big earnings miss, sending the stock down to six-year lows after the department store chain reported a whopping 4.6 percent drop in same-store sales, Cramer said the 6.4 percent yield could be a safety net for investors while Macy's shutters its less profitable stores.
Cramer said that the stock might not have gone down so much if there was not so much idle buzz about a possible takeover. And, he added, Macy's still has some real estate value left despite moving too slowly to monetize it.
"It's not a total debacle, although I could argue Macy's is the weakest of the four," Cramer said.
Finally, real estate investment trust EPR Properties has an eclectic assortment of properties including movie theatres, retail centers, ski resorts and charter schools, and President and CEO Greg Silvers offered retailers a partial answer to their foot traffic problem.
"Everybody's looking for experiential, but entertainment doesn't solve bad demographics. If we have a bad property, entertainment's not going to fix that. Entertainment makes good properties better," Silvers told Cramer on Monday.
EPR Properties uses entertainment to bolster business from its golf entertainment centers to its water parks, but Silvers was hands-off when it came to helping the retail industry at large, though the CEO did recall the mall once being a part of the experiential economy.
"We're not a foreteller of retailers going away. It really needs to be right-sized. We are over-retailed, probably, as a country, and we need to get down to right size," Silvers said.
In Cramer's lightning round, he shared his take on some caller favorite stocks, including:
AbbVie Inc.: "This is one of the finest drug companies around. I think the answer is to buy, buy, buy. It's really good."
Broadcom: "Broadcom is so terrific. I know it hit an all-time high again today, but it's still not expensive, and I think [CEO] Hock Tan's got it going. I think it can go even higher from here."
