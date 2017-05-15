Ex-Yankee Alex Rodriguez: I was never asked to join the Romney-led bid for the Marlins

A-Rod: I'm not joining any group that's bidding for the Marlins 1 Hour Ago | 00:36

Former baseball great Alex Rodriguez told CNBC on Monday he wants to clear up the "crazy rumors" about his possible involvement in the bidding process for the Miami Marlins.

"I was never offered an ownership or a position with the Marlins," A-Rod said on "Squawk Box," addressing reports he turned down a chance to join the group led by Mitt Romney's son Tagg Romney and former pitcher Tom Glavine.

In those comments about never being offered a "position," Rodriguez dispelled speculation that former Yankee teammate Derek Jeter — part of a competing group bidding for the Marlins led by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush — could hire Rodriguez as manager if his group were to prevail.

"I can just tell you that Tagg Romney and his group are very, very impressive. They have a strong balance sheet, very intellectual," said the CEO of A-Rod Corp., a holding company for his real estate, property construction and fitness investments.

"[But] any time families like Romney, Bush, [and] Jeter want to deploy cash in our game that's a great day for baseball," Rodriguez said.