France's President Macron appoints Edouard Philippe as new prime minister

Macron is expected to announce his full government line up on Tuesday.

Philippe is not a member of the president's center-left La Republique En Marche movement, but a center-right Republican, who supported the presidential campaign of Francois Fillon until the candidate was embroiled in an embezzlement scandal.

This is the first time in modern French history that a president has appointed a prime minister from outside his party without being forced to by a parliamentary defeat.

It is thought that the appointment will help Macron amass support from the political right.

So far Macron has presented 480 candidates ahead of the National Assembly elections on June 11 and 18. Approximately 80 percent of the nominees are new to politics – they include shopkeepers, mathematicians and a bullfighter – and reflect Macron's promise to move French politics closer to French people.