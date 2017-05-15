This Atlanta-based financial technology company offers payment solutions that enable merchants to make loans to consumers for things like home improvements, furniture purchases and, more recently, health-care services for vision, dental and cosmetic procedures. The loans can be made quickly, while the customer is still in the store or doctor's office, and are an alternative to using credit cards or home-equity type loans or lines of credit to finance a purchase or procedure.

GreenSky — led by founder and CEO David Zalik — says that since 2012, banks have lent more than $5 billion to consumers via the merchants that use GreenSky's platform. The company partners with 14 banks, including SunTrust and Fifth Third Bancorp, and has about 12,000 merchants and doctors offices in its system. It makes money by charging merchants and banks a fee to make and service the loans it helps facilitate.

The company has raised $350 million in funding since its founding, including $50 million in September from Fifth Third Bancorp, giving the company a valuation of $3.6 billion, according to PitchBook. Other investors include Wellington Management and DST Global.

Last year the company launched its patient solutions platform for the health-care industry. This allows health-care providers to offer financing options to patients for vision, dental, cosmetic and other elective procedures.