Retirement just might be the best time to spice up your career.

Nearly 3 out of 4 Americans plan to work beyond traditional retirement age on at least a part-time basis, according to a recent Gallup poll of 718 adults. Close to 40 percent of those participating in the survey said they plan to retire after age 65.

Believe it or not, more adults say they intend to extend their careers beyond retirement age because they would like to — not necessarily because they have to: 44 percent of participants said they want to work part time into their golden years, up from 34 percent in 2013.

Your post-retirement career can be fulfilling and fun — if you've prepared for it, said Kerry Hannon, author of "Getting the Job You Want After 50 for Dummies."