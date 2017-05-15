    ×

    World Economy

    Japan PM praises Trump's stance on North Korea amid evolving nuclear threat

    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters at his official residence in Tokyo on April 5, 2017.
    Shinzo Abe: Threat from N. Korea's missile program is entering a new stage   

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe praised the Trump administration's tough stance on North Korea as he warned of growing threats from the rogue nation on Monday.

    In an exclusive joint interview with CNBC and Broadcasting Satellite Japan, Abe welcomed President Donald Trump's approach on curbing North Korean nuclear aggression in light of failures by previous U.S. administrations.

    "President Trump says all options are on the table. He is demonstrating this position both by words and by action. We regard this highly," he said.

    Earlier on Monday, Pyongyang announced that it had successfully conducted yet another ballistic missile test over the weekend. The launch was designed to assess whether the newly developed mid-to-long range rocket was capable of carrying a large-scale heavy nuclear
    warhead, according to North Korea's state-owned media.

    The Japanese PM also acknowledged North Korea's technological advancement following the pariah state's latest missile test.

    "It is indeed very clear that the threat posed by North Korea's missile and nuclear program is now entering into a new stage. That is our recognition," Abe said.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the interview.

    ×

