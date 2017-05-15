There's nothing like a string of bad news about your chief rival to brighten up the day. Lyft, the San-Francisco-based ride-sharing company is now positioning itself as the ethical alternative to Uber's bad-boy reputation and seems to be winning. It moved up in this year's Disruptor list to No. 2 (from No. 27 last year) and outranks No. 19 Uber.

To further set itself apart from the mounting lawsuits and bad press now hammering Uber, Lyft recently rolled out its Round Up and Donate program. It allows passengers to round up their fare to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to charity.

There are some other big differences that could set Lyft apart in the years ahead. Chief among them: self-driving cars. Lyft has teamed up with Waymo, the self-driving car unit operating under Google, on product development.