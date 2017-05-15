3 ways to make your debt work for you

Debt is bad. At least, that's what I grew up hearing from my father and mother. They came from a generation that saw debt as a set of financial handcuffs, and in many ways, they're correct.

When you spend more than you make, the resulting deficit needs to be dealt with and often people use revolving lines of credit, like credit card debt. While credit card debt itself shouldn't be feared, accumulating too much of it can be one of the most damaging things you do to your financial situation.

So, yes, making deficit spending a habit to support your lifestyle can be a recipe for disaster. But there are times when managed borrowing and stable repayments can help set you up for success down the road.

Much of that has to do with understanding credit scores and how they work.