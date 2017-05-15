New Miss USA ignites social media firestorm by calling health care a 'privilege', not a 'right'

And the winner gets ... a lot of people mad at her on Twitter.

The winner of the Miss USA beauty pageant on Sunday night ignited a heated brouhaha on social media after she called affordable health care for all U.S. citizens a "privilege" instead of a "right."

Kara McCullough, who was representing the District of Columbia in the pageant, has health-care coverage through her job as a scientist at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

McCullough, 25, referenced that fact in her instantly controversial answer after being asked during the pageant's question phase about whether or not people have a right to affordable health care.

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege," McCullough said. "As a government employee, I'm granted health care and I see firsthand that for one to have health care you need to have jobs."

"We need to continue to cultivate this environment that we're given the opportunity to have health care as well as jobs to all American citizens worldwide," she added.