MLB legend Alex Rodriguez says this baseball lesson helped him succeed in business

Former Yankee great Alex Rodriguez had two dreams as a kid. He wanted to be a professional baseball player and a CEO.

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I sat on my father's lap [and said] I have two dreams: [One was] to be a Major League Baseball player, but that usually never happens, and two was to be a CEO," A-Rod told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

Coming up on one year since his final game in August of 2016, Rodriguez is now working on that second goal as chief executive of A-Rod Corporation, a holding company for his various investments, which include real estate, property construction, and fitness.

Rodriguez made about $448 million during a standout career as a third baseman and shortstop. He was a three-time Most Valuable Player with a career batting average of .295 and 696 home runs.

But in his career, Rodriguez was also caught up in a performance-enhancing-drug scandal that resulted in an MLB suspension for the entire 2014 season for violations of the league's drug agreement and labor contract.