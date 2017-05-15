Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher on a big boost in oil prices.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are up almost 3 percent to the $49 a barrel level as the Russian oil minister has announced his country will join Saudi Arabia in extending production cuts through March of 2018.

CYBER ATTACK

-Thousands more ransomware cyber attacks have hit Asian victims this morning after the "WannaCry" virus hit 200,000 people and major corporations worldwide Friday, including the British National Health Service. President Donald Trump ordered an emergency meeting to discuss the attack Friday night.