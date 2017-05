Over the years, Belichick has relied increasingly on the "dependables" of his team, or the ones whom he trusts most to perform under pressure, as opposed to using the most flashy star athletes.

"There have been times when I've put too much responsibility on people. ... They might have been the most talented, or the people you hoped would do the right or best thing, and they didn't come through," Belichick says to CNBC. That's a huge mistake, he admits.

"You have to go with the person who you have the most confidence in, the most consistent," Belichick says. "And if it doesn't work, it doesn't work, but I'm going down with that person."