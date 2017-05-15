    ×

    Nintendo’s next smartphone game reportedly to be based on 'Legend of Zelda'

    Japanese gaming giant Nintendo plans to release a smartphone game based on the video game franchise "The Legend of Zelda", the Wall Street Journal reported.

    This would mark Nintendo's latest foray into mobile gaming, after "Super Mario Run" and "Fire Emblem Heroes". "The Legend of Zelda" game is expected after the release of a smartphone version Nintendo's "Animal Crossing" franchise, which is likely to come out in the second half of 2017, the Journal reported on Monday.

    According to the Journal, it is not yet clear what pricing model "The Legend of Zelda" game would adopt. Nintendo charges $10 for consumers to play the full version of "Super Mario Run", while "Fire Emblem Heroes" is a free-to-play game, where players are encouraged to buy in-app purchases.

    Artwork from Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
    The announcement comes following the release of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" in March for Nintendo's home console. The game has received wide critical acclaim and has sold more than 3.84 million units, according to Nintendo's most recent financial results.

    The Journal reports Nintendo is expanding its mobile lineup in order to boost revenue and attract casual players towards Nintendo's games and hardware.

    Read more about Nintendo's plans for smartphone games in The Wall Street Journal's report.

