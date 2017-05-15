This New York City-based firm is trying to make it easier for couples that are facing fertility issues. Progyny is a fertility benefits start-up that offers plans to large, self-insured companies. It helps these employers include fertility treatments such as in-vitro fertilization and egg freezing in their overall health benefits packages. Patients can receive treatment at fertility clinics around the country through Progyny's doctor network.

Several high-profile tech companies, including Facebook and Alphabet (Google's parent) started offering these benefits to employees, and the thinking is that many more companies will soon follow suit.

The company originally began in 2008 as an online information platform called Fertility Authority but then moved into medical technology and services. Over the past several years, it pivoted again, this time to focus on fertility benefit plans for Fortune 500 companies.

In December the former CEO of WebMD — David Schlanger — came on board to run the company and expand its customer base. (The company declines to name any.) So far, Progyny has raised more than $85 million in funding from venture heavyweights Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers as well as Merck Ventures. It's certainly moving into a growing market: Couples worldwide are projected to spend $21 billion on IVF treatments alone by 2020.