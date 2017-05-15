Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel to be a judge on season 9 of 'Shark Tank'

I guess I am a shark after all. Watch out @ABCSharkTank - comin' for u this fall. Are you as excited as I am? #sharktank pic.twitter.com/fvVdajfc8N

"I guess I am a shark after all," tweeted Frankel, announcing a deal with the show.

Frankel launched her career as a contestant on "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart" in 2005 and as a star on Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise.

She founded Skinnygirl Cocktails with a line of diet cocktail mixers and sold the company to beverage giant Beam Global in March 2011 for a reported $100 million. She has also had several of her own television shows, including Bravo's "Bethenny Ever After" and a short-lived eponymous talk show, and she is a New York Times bestselling author. Her 2016 earnings were a reported $8.5 million.

The eighth season of "Shark Tank" ended Friday, and the new season will start again in the fall.

It's being reported that Alex Rodriguez, Richard Branson, Sara Blakely and Rohan Oza will be guest sharks alongside Frankel, but CNBC has yet to confirm their appearance on the show.

Disclaimer: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."