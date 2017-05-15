A breakfast treat that can give you abs?! That's what entrepreneurs Ashley Drummonds and Josh McClelland are promising with their aptly named "ABS Pancakes," a healthy, protein-packed version of pancake mix for fitness fanatics.

And the panel of Sharks are intrigued -- honestly, who wouldn't be? -- until Ashley reveals just how much the product costs to make and its unbelievably high price tag. Watch as the Sharks "clutch their pearls" in disbelief and grapple with one of the most expensive breakfast items to appear in the tank.