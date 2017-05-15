VISIT CNBC.COM

Shark Tank

Shark Tank

These pancakes might give you abs, but they cost an arm and a leg

Pancakes Should Never Cost This Much
Pancakes Should Never Cost This Much   

A breakfast treat that can give you abs?! That's what entrepreneurs Ashley Drummonds and Josh McClelland are promising with their aptly named "ABS Pancakes," a healthy, protein-packed version of pancake mix for fitness fanatics.

And the panel of Sharks are intrigued -- honestly, who wouldn't be? -- until Ashley reveals just how much the product costs to make and its unbelievably high price tag. Watch as the Sharks "clutch their pearls" in disbelief and grapple with one of the most expensive breakfast items to appear in the tank.

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...