Small plane crashes near Teterboro airport in NJ: FAA

A small plane has crashed near the Teterboro airport in New Jersey, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The Carlstadt Police Department told NBC New York that the plane struck multiple vehicles, killing two people. The police told NBC New York that they believe the two dead to be crew members and that no passengers were on board.

The FAA told NBC New York that a Learjet 35 crashed on approach around 3:30 p.m. ET on Monday. It added that the flight departed from Philadelphia.

The airport has been closed after the incident, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement.

Local police told NBC New York that multiple buildings caught fire.

People nearby shared images of billowing smoke on social media: