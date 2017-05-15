The global cyberattack is generally being ignored by Wall Street

The WannaCry attack has crippled an estimated 200,000 computers in at least 150 countries since Friday. Cybersecurity experts said it could get worse as businesses start a new week. (CNBC & NBC News)

The WannaCry hackers who asked for ransoms in bitcoin have only made around $50,000, an industry source told CNBC, despite the large scale of the attack.

Microsoft (MSFT) is criticizing the government for stockpiling secret hacks. WannaCry, stolen from the U.S. government, uses a Windows vulnerability first discovered and exploited by the NSA. (CNBC)

To help protect themselves, authorities in the U.S. are advising individuals and businesses to update their antivirus software and to back-up data in case their computers get held for ransom. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security advisor to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by the WannaCry attack. (Reuters)

In the latest provocation of the U.S., North Korea on Monday boasted of a successful weekend launch of a new type of "medium long-range" ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead. (NBC News)

A second federal appeals court is set to hear arguments today over Trump's temporary travel ban on people entering the United States from six Muslim-majority countries. (Reuters)

Just 29 percent of Americans approved of the president's firing of FBI Director James Comey, 38 percent disapproved, and about a third were undecided, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

As the race to bring self-driving vehicles to the public intensifies, two of Silicon Valley's most prominent players are teaming up: Google's Waymo and ride-hailing service Lyft. (NY Times)

On the 20th anniversary of Amazon's IPO today, the market value of the e-commerce and cloud computing giant before Monday's open was $459 billion, about two Wal-Marts. (Recode)