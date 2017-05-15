A sign that the company's technology is gaining some traction: It recently signed a deal with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy, an $84 billion portfolio of companies mainly in the renewable-energy section. Two of that company's subsidiaries will use Uptake's software to increase the productivity of their fleet of wind turbines.

The company has a social mission as well. Through its civic innovation arm, Beyond, its analytics platform will soon be used by nonprofits in Nepal focused on identifying people lost to human trafficking.

The company has raised $146 million from venture firms, such as Revolution and GreatPoint Ventures.