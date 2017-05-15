American shale oil drillers are expected to raise output again in June, as OPEC and other petroleum exporters appear poised to extend production cuts into 2018.

The U.S. Department of Energy forecast on Monday that supply will grow by 122,000 barrels a day next month in the country's shale basins, where producers use advanced drilling methods to squeeze oil and gas from rock formations.

In June, total output from these resources is expected to reach 5.4 million barrels a day.

Production growth in U.S. shale fields has driven a 10 percent recovery in the country's overall crude output since September. Shale drilling has become increasingly profitable since oil prices largely stabilized above $50 a barrel since last winter, when OPEC and 11 other exporters agreed to take 1.8 million barrels a day of production off the market.

Drilling in the Permian basin in Texas and New Mexico is once again expected to lead that gains, with output poised to rise by 71,000 barrels a day in June. The Permian is the epicenter of the U.S. shale oil revival.

Output in southeastern Texas's Eagle Ford region is seen rising 36,000 barrels a day next month. North Dakota's Bakken and the Niobrara shale, located in northeastern Colorado and parts of three adjoining states, are seen contributing growth of several thousand barrels a day.

The EIA expects output in the natural gas-rich Marcellus and Utica shales to be roughly flat.