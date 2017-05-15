Wall Street's fear gauge, Comey in the hot seat, the selfie craze and more

What's happening: Wall Street's fear gauge, the VIX, is the lowest it's been in years

Why it matters: A low VIX suggests investors are not concerned about the rise in geopolitics or the recent dysfunction in Washington, but that could be changing

A well-watched fear index, the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, is getting low . Typically, a dip in the VIX tells us that stock market investors are not stressing over global risks like North Korea, though the country continues to test missiles. Sounds great, right? But skeptics argue that there are more than enough reasons for it to flip out, especially given the recent events in Washington and the "heightened" political environment.

Any spike in the VIX could send stocks lower and have a direct impact on your 401(k), so keep an eye on this fear gauge.