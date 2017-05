[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Press secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily press briefing on Monday afternoon.

The White House spokesman will likely continue to get grilled about the motives behind President Donald Trump's ouster of FBI Director James Comey and the search for a replacement.

Read more:

Deputy AG Rosenstein will brief all senators on Comey firing Thursday