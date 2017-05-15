White House still refuses to say whether Trump taped conversations

As Democratic and Republican members of Congress called on the Trump administration to release any possible recordings it made of former FBI Director James Comey, the White House still would neither confirm nor deny Monday if such tapes even exist.

On Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted that Comey — whom he fired last week — "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations." The tweet came after a New York Times report that Trump asked Comey — who as FBI director was supposed to be independent of the White House — for his loyalty at a January dinner. Comey would not make a pledge of loyalty, the newspaper said, citing people who have heard his account of the meal.

Trump fired Comey as the FBI was investigating possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia. U.S. intelligence agencies have determined that the Kremlin interfered with the U.S. presidential election in an attempt to shape its outcome. Trump last week told NBC News that he decided to fire Comey while considering "this Russia thing."

On Monday, press secretary Sean Spicer dodged several questions about any possible tapes for a second consecutive briefing.

"I think I made it clear last week that the president has nothing further on that," Spicer told reporters.