5 questions to help you figure out what to do with your life, from a bestselling author and psychologist

Research shows that the happiest people have careers that give them a sense of purpose.

But according to organizational psychologist and executive coach Tasha Eurich, most of us don't know what we're looking for.

In her recently-published book "Insight," she explains how self-awareness, or being in tune with who you are and how others perceive you, is a professional's "meta skill".

"The reason I call it the meta skill is that it's underlying, or foundational, to all the skills that are required to succeed in the 21st century," Eurich says in a TEDX talk.

By understanding yourself and how others perceive you, you can develop other in-demand soft skills, such as having emotional intelligence, being a team player and communicating clearly.