After-hours buzz: RRGB, JACK & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Red Robin shares skyrocketed 15 percent during after hours following an earnings and revenue beat. The restaurant chain reported earnings of 89 cents per share on revenue of $419 million, while analysts expected earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue of $416 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The company also projected 2017 earnings that beat Street estimates, reporting earnings in the range of $2.80 a share to $3.10 a share; Wall Street expected earnings of $2.76 a share.

Shares of Jack in the Box surged 15 percent during extended trading after the fast-food chain reported that it's evaluating alternatives for Qdoba. The company has retained Morgan Stanley to explore options for the Mexican food chain.

Urban Outfitters shares rose more than 3 percent during after hours following, reversing the 2 percent drop after the close. The brand reported an earnings and revenue miss, reporting earnings of 13 cents a share on revenue of $761 million, while the Street expected earnings of 16 cents a share on revenue of $768 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.