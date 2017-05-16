Airlines make it tougher to find frequent flyer seats

With a record number of people flying around the world, airlines have made it a little bit tougher for frequent flyers to cash in their miles or points for a free flight. CarTrawler's annual Reward Seat Availability Survey found frequent flyer seats available on 72.4 percent of the flights it checked; that's down from 76.6 percent in last year's survey.

"The airlines outside of the U.S. are not as healthy as those here in the U.S., and a lot of those foreign carriers would rather sell a seat for cash than offer it to a frequent flyer," said Jay Sorensen, president of IdeaWorks, which conducted the survey.



As in past years, Southwest Airlines was the top carrier out of 25 ranked in the survey. IdeaWorks found frequent-flyer seats available on every Southwest flight it checked.