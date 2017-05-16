Apple will unveil a new MacBook Pro and 12-inch MacBook next month, says report

Apple will unveil new laptops during its annual developer conference, known as WWDC, next month, according to a report in Bloomberg.

The company will refresh the MacBook Pro with new seventh-gen processors from Intel, the newest available, according to Bloomberg. Apple launched the device last November with older sixth-generation chips, which means folks who already own the newer model may be a bit dismayed by Apple's refresh.

The company will also update the 12-inch MacBook, the thin-and-light notebook Apple has been selling for a couple of years now. That's also expected to get Intel's newest chips. Bloomberg said Apple has been considering updating the 13-inch MacBook Air but it isn't clear if the company plans to unveil it just yet. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The MacBook Air hasn't been refreshed with a sharper display, one of the most requested upgrades, and appears to be slowly making its way to the grave. If Apple refreshes it, however, that means it plans to offer the laptop for the foreseeable future. If it doesn't, then the MacBook is likely to take its place.

Apple's Mac lineup has seen a long-awaited refresh over the past year, with the MacBook Pro adding the new TouchBar feature. But while the company makes most of its money from the iPhone, Apple has also faced pressure to do more with its computer lineup.

WWDC kicks off on June 5.

-- Anita Balakrishnan contributed to this report