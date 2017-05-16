The euro rose to a six-month high as political event risk receded from the continent. The common currency last traded against the dollar at $1.1090.

Meanwhile, Trump defended his actions, saying that he had "the absolute right to do" so on Twitter. The President's tweets came after his national security adviser told the media that the incident reported by the Washington Post did not take place.

Nikkei futures in Chicago pointed down, declining 0.48 percent to trade at 19,825, while Osaka futures sank 0.45 percent to trade at 19,830. This compared to the Nikkei 225's close of 19,919.82 on Tuesday.

Australian SPI futures rose 0.08 percent to trade at 5,855 against the ASX 200's close of 5,850.518 yesterday.