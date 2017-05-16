Ayesha Curry reveals her best advice for turning a passion into a career

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and pieces of advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017, using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

Food Network star Ayesha Curry has advice for 2017 graduates: Be confident in yourself and take risks.

Curry recently launched a meal-kit delivery service called Homemade.

"The only person who can set limits on your potential is you, so don't be afraid to take on challenges that scare you," Curry says. "Although it's never easy, you'll never know what you're capable of unless you step outside of your comfort zone."