The augmented and virtual reality market is projected to grow to $120 billion worldwide by 2020, with the augmented sector accounting for the lion's share, according to a report by Digi-Capital. That's good news for Blippar. The London-based company is an augmented reality firm that enables users to download the Blippar app and then point their phone at an object to unlock additional information, photos and interactive content. So, for instance, during a campaign that ran in the U.K., Coca-Cola teamed up with Spotify. When consumers pointed their phones at the dotted lines on a Coca-Cola can, the cans became Spotify jukeboxes, playing that day's top U.K. song at that moment on Spotify.

The company claims more than 70 million users worldwide and has worked with more than 1,000 brands, including Coty, Nestlé, Condé Nast and Procter & Gamble. In December, Blippar added real-time facial recognition technology to its mobile app, allowing users to create "Augmented Reality Face Profiles." The feature unlocks a profile if the face being scanned belongs to a person with an existing AR profile. And in October, Blippar introduced Blippbuilder, a suite of AR self-service tools that enable brands, agencies and developers with no coding skills to create and design their own AR experiences.

Investors love the potential of AR and Blippar's leading spot in this growing sector. The company has raised $101 million in funding from venture firms Qualcomm and Khazanah Nasional, Malaysia's leading investment fund.