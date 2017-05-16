Comey says Donald Trump asked him to end Flynn probe, NBC News confirms

President Donald Trump allegedly asked ousted FBI Director James Comey to "let go" of the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, NBC News confirmed with multiple sources with first-hand knowledge of a memo written by Comey.

"I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go," Trump told Comey, according to a memo the former FBI director penned soon after the meeting.

The New York Times first reported the existence of the memo. The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the document is two pages long and highly detailed.

In a statement provided to NBC News, a senior White House official pushed back against the reports.

"While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn. The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey," the official said in a statement.

According to Comey's account of events, the conversation happened the day after Flynn resigned. In February, Flynn left his post after it was discovered he misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

The former federal law enforcement official told NBC that Comey wrote a memo about nearly every interaction with the president.

The Times reported that Comey shared this memo with senior FBI officials, who interpreted Trump's comments as an attempt to affect the course of the investigation. Those people kept details of the conversation between the president and Comey secret, so that it would not influence the ongoing probe, The Times reported.

This revelation comes a week after the president fired Comey and a day after reports that Trump divulged highly classified information with Russian officials.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

— NBC News contributed reporting.